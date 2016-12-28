Pins for every occasion
By Jessica Messerer-Trosin
Irene Covington’s holiday-themed pins have brought smiles to the faces of many people. Always a fan of crafting, Covington began knitting at age 19, but eventually she grew tired of it.
“I used to knit, knit, knit a lot and I got tired of knitting so I wanted to do something else,” she said.
Based on the design of a wreath pin her aunt had, Covington made her first pin.
When she had six prepared, she took them with her to church on Sunday. They were a hit!
“I showed the girls and they were, ‘ooooo,’ ‘ohhhh,’ ‘ahhhh,’ and I thought ‘ah-ha! I can make some money with those’.”
Covington comes up with all of her own designs which are then traced onto felt, sewn together and then hand-embroidered with beads and sequins.
Covington, now 93, has been making these pins for about 20 years now, and from the beginning has sold them to raise money for the choir at the Kamloops United Church.
“One day I opened my big mouth and said, ‘Can I help?’ and then you’re in with both feet,” she said.
She also helped out with meals and special dinners.
In addition to Christmas pins, Covington has made rabbits, eggs, flowers and butterflies for Easter and pumpkins and “b-o-o” for Halloween.
Selling the pins for $3 each, she has raised a substantial amount for the choir. One year alone, she contributed $1,500.
Advocacy group receives gratitude and support
By Cavelle Layes
A Kamloops advocacy group has received gratitude and support after giving local seniors a voice.
The Interior B.C. Council on Aging Society continues to set its goals high and are working towards political action.
Isabelle Allen, a chair and one of the original founders, said the Council on Aging now has eight board members and many new members joining.
Allen said they are happy to be gaining numbers, noting each member comes from a different background and provides unique insight.
The Council on Aging was formed in March of 2014 when a group of Kamloops locals decided there was a need for a clear voice for seniors.
One of the biggest steps forward has been consultations that began last year with mini testing groups.
The Council on Aging was able to get a student from TRU, trained in research methods, to conduct consultations which were designed to find out what issues Kamloops seniors really face.
The student then compiled all of the data into a report.
Allen explains the report is not considered to be scientific, as certain criteria are needed in order to meet this classification and the costs are higher.
The report did help the Council on Aging to better understand what concerns local seniors have and where they would like to see support.